Algert Global LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. $BAND

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 124.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bandwidth worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after buying an additional 112,269 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 611,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 87,294 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $7,916,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $14.75 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,999 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $72,335.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,769.08. The trade was a 41.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 1,914 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $27,695.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 47,014 shares in the company, valued at $680,292.58. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,728 shares of company stock worth $687,037. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

