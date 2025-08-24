Algert Global LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. $VERV

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,090 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $11.13 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $992.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. William Blair cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

