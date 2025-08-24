Algert Global LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 24,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Glaukos by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 200,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after buying an additional 145,890 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Up 4.9%

GKOS stock opened at $94.2070 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.08. Glaukos Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.The company had revenue of $124.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.42.

Get Our Latest Report on GKOS

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.