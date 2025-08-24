Algert Global LLC Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,850 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRDN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.42. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

