Algert Global LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in STAAR Surgical Company $STAA

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 155,065 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of STAAR Surgical worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. STAAR Surgical Company has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

STAAR Surgical announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

