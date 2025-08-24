Algert Global LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 180.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,650 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 648.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 326,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 135,574 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 263,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 156,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,890,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,231,931.20. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,890,756 shares in the company, valued at $150,231,931.20. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,295,145 shares of company stock worth $11,941,141. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

