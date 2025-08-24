Algert Global LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. $NUS

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 410.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,660 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.19% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 102.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,542.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 162,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,970.10. This trade represents a 4.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $38,250.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,472.68. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $12.09 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $598.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $386.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.68 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

