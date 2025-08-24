Algert Global LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at $137.8750 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $123.34. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $1.1152 dividend. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RY. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.