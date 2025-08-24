Algert Global LLC Has $748,000 Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation $PGC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.15% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 389.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PGC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy acquired 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $97,612.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,744.96. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of PGC opened at $28.46 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $502.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $69.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

