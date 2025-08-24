Algert Global LLC Has $761,000 Position in Gannett Co., Inc. $GCI

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gannett by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 263,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 988,990 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gannett by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Gannett by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Stock Performance

NYSE:GCI opened at $4.2450 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.13 million. Gannett had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 53.24%.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

