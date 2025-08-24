Algert Global LLC Has $855,000 Stake in Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,880 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at about $32,703,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Remitly Global by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,991 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Remitly Global by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,774,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,806 shares during the period. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth about $20,877,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Remitly Global by 103.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,743,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 887,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 317.55 and a beta of 0.12. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $411.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.59 million. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RELY. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELY

Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $251,994.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,212,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,798,030.72. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Hug sold 60,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $1,289,687.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,733,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,231,469.42. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,250 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Remitly Global Profile

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.