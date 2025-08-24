Algert Global LLC Increases Position in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Algert Global LLC raised its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WT. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 1,778.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 758.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $333,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,048,638 shares in the company, valued at $13,978,344.54. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.90 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $13.2350 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.16.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. WisdomTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

