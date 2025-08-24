Algert Global LLC Invests $640,000 in PowerFleet, Inc. $AIOT

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 116,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIOT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PowerFleet news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,049.92. This represents a 55.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,353.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,457,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,019.66. This represents a 0.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AIOT. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIOT

PowerFleet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIOT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.35. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.