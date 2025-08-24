Algert Global LLC Invests $724,000 in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 5.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 15.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. The trade was a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,208.08. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $8,223.8250 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7,660.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7,366.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.94.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $120.69 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

