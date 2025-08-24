Algert Global LLC Invests $751,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $115.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.15 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACLS

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.