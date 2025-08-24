Algert Global LLC Invests $797,000 in Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,708.54. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $370,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 134,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,349.16. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,226. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on COCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

