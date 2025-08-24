Algert Global LLC Invests $869,000 in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,340 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 238,094 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 349,163 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 75,031 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,536,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 472,094 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of TRIP opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.91 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. TripAdvisor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

