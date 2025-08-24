Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,910 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 579.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 16.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CUZ stock opened at $28.4580 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 345.95%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

