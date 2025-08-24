Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in GATX Corporation $GATX

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in GATX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 364,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after acquiring an additional 185,321 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 67,875.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 355,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in GATX by 2,826.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 351,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,432,000 after purchasing an additional 339,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna set a $190.00 price objective on GATX and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $166.1990 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.07. GATX Corporation has a 1-year low of $127.69 and a 1-year high of $168.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.18.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.52 million. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $335,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,599.54. This trade represents a 22.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $278,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,262.56. This trade represents a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,974. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

