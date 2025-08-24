Algert Global LLC Purchases 1,120 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,493,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 349,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 253,624 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 597.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 164,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,415,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $119.85 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average of $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,405.70. The trade was a 63.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $95,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,909. This trade represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

