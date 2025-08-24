Algert Global LLC Purchases 224,482 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. $IOVA

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 398.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,482 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.88. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 161.44%.The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

