Algert Global LLC Purchases 945 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,360.76. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 22,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,214,678.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,016.90. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,877. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $57.48 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%.The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

