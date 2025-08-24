Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bioventus Inc. $BVS

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bioventus worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 897.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bioventus by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bioventus by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 152,311 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $631.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.83. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVS. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on Bioventus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

