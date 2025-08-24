Algert Global LLC Sells 25,750 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. $AMBC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.12% of Ambac Financial Group worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 326,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 127.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 442,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 247,462 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 453,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 177,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 121,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $8.6550 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 215.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $175,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 603,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,135.73. The trade was a 4.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

