Algert Global LLC Sells 8,057 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3,536.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DY stock opened at $257.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.33. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $285.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised Dycom Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

