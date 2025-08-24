Algert Global LLC Takes $574,000 Position in Genpact Limited $G

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 332,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 219.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 412,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after buying an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 18.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101,278.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 119.5% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 34,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G stock opened at $45.3260 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

