Algert Global LLC Takes $647,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,583,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,256 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,517,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 595,684 shares during the period. Seven Six Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,789,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $3,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $9.6550 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

