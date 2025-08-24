Algert Global LLC Takes $884,000 Position in Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novanta by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 934,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,435,000 after acquiring an additional 81,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novanta by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,504,000 after acquiring an additional 59,986 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 457,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.99. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.76 and a 52 week high of $186.75.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

