Algert Global LLC Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in JFrog by 33,106.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in JFrog by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FROG shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.87.

FROG opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.06. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,239,903 shares in the company, valued at $176,846,354.13. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $586,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,915. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,338 shares of company stock worth $13,154,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

