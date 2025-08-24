Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Up 30.4% – What’s Next?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) shares were up 30.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 256,404,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 67,136,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Alien Metals Trading Up 40.7%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.09.
About Alien Metals
Whilst also developing iron ore opportunities in Western Australia, the Company is also pursuing precious metals and platinum group metals opportunities by developing the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and the Munni Munni PGM Project.
