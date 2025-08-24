American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $593.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $594.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $575.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

