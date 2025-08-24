American Century Companies Inc. Buys 18,046 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. $CNOB

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.0% in the first quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 84,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $281,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $8,311,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 5.7%

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNOB

Insider Activity

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Susan C. O’donnell bought 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $60,009.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,062.90. This trade represents a 46.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.23 per share, for a total transaction of $137,826.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 280,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,781.41. This trade represents a 2.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,391 shares of company stock worth $231,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.