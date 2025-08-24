American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,091 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $21,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $127,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of LVS opened at $55.0020 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $56.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

