American Century Companies Inc. Has $22.20 Million Stake in Bunge Global SA $BG

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,578 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 588.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 197.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE BG opened at $87.0640 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on BG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,513.72. The trade was a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.