American Century Companies Inc. Has $22.67 Million Position in Mercury General Corporation $MCY

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,472 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $22,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 745.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 24.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 14.7% in the first quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury General has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $76.4950 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.96. Mercury General Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.77. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts expect that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

