American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 103,875 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 874,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 53,739 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 3,539.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.07.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $170.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. NETGEAR has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 5,848 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $168,948.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,470.73. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Graeme Mclindin sold 2,377 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $67,459.26. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 61,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,083.04. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,401. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

