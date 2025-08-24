American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 462,109 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,832,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,109 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $22,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,281,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VET opened at $7.5950 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.50 million. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 466.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

