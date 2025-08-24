American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,400,512 Shares of GDS Holdings $GDS

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 922,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.48% of GDS worth $23,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 1,904.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Amiral Gestion purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. GDS Holdings has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.33.

GDS has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded GDS to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on GDS from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

