AMERISAFE, Inc. $AMSF Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth $8,466,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 9.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 61,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,443,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,778 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSF opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.39. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $60,099.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,821.75. This represents a 37.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMSF shares. Wall Street Zen raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

