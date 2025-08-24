Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $258.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.5294.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $252.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.40. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $257.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

