Analysts Offer Predictions for DTE Energy FY2025 Earnings

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $7.22 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DTE stock opened at $139.8720 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day moving average of $134.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.73%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

