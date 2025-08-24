Analysts Set AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU) PT at $49.60

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

AU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

NYSE:AU opened at $54.6120 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 610.0%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,284,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,017,746,000 after buying an additional 1,281,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,744 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,448,000 after buying an additional 3,764,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,175.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,967,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,354,000 after buying an additional 4,577,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,100,000 after buying an additional 87,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,041,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after buying an additional 95,668 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

