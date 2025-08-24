Analysts Set Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) PT at $56.38

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.3750.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.8420 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 99.7% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

