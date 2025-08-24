Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price at $44.13

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.1250.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. Zacks Research raised Docebo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Docebo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Docebo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth $44,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCBO stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $893.79 million, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.48. Docebo has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

