Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Price Target at C$27.29

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$19.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.91. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$31.56.

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

