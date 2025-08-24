Analysts Set Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price at $67.43

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.4286.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.7%

EXAS opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $62,399.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,603.24. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

