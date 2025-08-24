Analysts Set Expectations for XOMA Royalty FY2026 Earnings

Get XOMA Royalty alerts:

XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of XOMA Royalty in a research note issued on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for XOMA Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XOMA. Zacks Research raised XOMA Royalty to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised XOMA Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOMA Royalty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

XOMA Royalty Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of XOMA Royalty stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. XOMA Royalty has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $413.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.60. XOMA Royalty had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 27.57%.The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 156,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty in the second quarter worth $527,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty in the second quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA Royalty

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

