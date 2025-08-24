Analysts Set Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Target Price at $65.30

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $56.8890 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

