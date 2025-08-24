Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Target Price at $54.65

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.6522.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $45.7340 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $58.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

