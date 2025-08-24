Analysts Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target at $54.17

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.1667.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Trupanion Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 179.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $353.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,671.40. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $122,417.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,258.95. This represents a 41.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,562 shares of company stock valued at $361,430. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

